Carol Ann Wolff
Naples, FL - Carol Wolff, 65, of Naples, FL passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Keystone Place at Naples Preserve, FL.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Steve, of 25 years. Other survivors include her brothers, Ed (Nancy) Steck, Dave Steck, John (Claudia) Steck, stepdaughter, Tara Wolff; nephews, Danny (Jess) Steck, Mike Steck, Jack Steck, Jeff Lee (Andrea) and Patrick (Tiffany) Steck, beloved great nieces, Amelia Lee and Penny Steck, great nephew, Austin Lee, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Marilynn Steck.
Carol was a graduate of Newark High School and retired from the DuPont Company after 33 years of service.
Carol was a talented singer with a beautiful voice. She sang bass as a member of the Diamond State Chorus of Sweet Adelines International. She also competed with Diamond State at the International level in the Sweet Adelines Harmony Classic contest in Denver, CO. During her time at Diamond State, she served in various positions including President, Regional Events Coordinator and Performance Coordinator. Carol also sang with the Perfect Fit quartet in the Sweet Adelines Region 19 contest. After moving to Florida, she sang several years with the Spirit of the Gulf Chorus.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 10 from 5-7 pm at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Pike Creek with a funeral service to follow at 7. Burial will be on Wednesday, December 11 at 10 am at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd., Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Diamond State Chorus, 2404 Darnay Lane, Wilmington, DE 19808. To send condolences visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019