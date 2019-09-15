|
Carol Boebel
Ocean View - Carol Templeton Boebel, wife of Donald Lee Boebel, died peacefully at home in Ocean View, DE on Tuesday September 3, 2019 from a long, courageous fight with cancer.
She was born in Cornwall, NY on November 25, 1941 to Charles J. and Charlotte K. Templeton. After graduating from the Newburgh Free Academy and the University of Buffalo, Carol and Don married and moved to Rockville, MD. She was an art teacher in Montgomery County Public Schools for many years before retiring and moving to Ocean View with Don. Carol was a member of the Rockville Junior Women's Club and helped establish a yarn and needle arts community in Potomac, MD with the opening of Ladybug Needlepoint, Ltd. She was an avid artist whose design interests turned to quilting after her retirement. The Delmarvalous Quilters both encouraged and sustained this interest as an amazing group of friends. Carol and Don enjoyed camping, first as newlyweds with their daughters and then later traveling to Florida, enjoying the gulf coast all the way to the Keys.
As a lifelong Episcopalian, Carol was most recently a member of St. Martha's Episcopal Church, Bethany Beach, DE. Her faith and church family were integral parts of her life.
She is survived by, and is dearly loved by, her husband of fifty-six years, Donald. Her daughters, Susan Alis (Roman), and Sharon DiGirolamo (Stephen), and four grandchildren, Mackenzie, Sofia, Nicholas, and Anthony, all think of her with laughter and love.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm, at St. Martha's Episcopal Church with a private reception immediately following. Private interment at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Potomac, MD will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, her family is asking that you make a donation in her name to the .
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019