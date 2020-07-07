Carol Casey Hyde
Rehoboth Beach - Carol Casey Hyde, formerly of Wilmington DE, died at her home on July 1, 2020 surrounded by family after a nine-month battle with cancer. She was born in Wilmington, DE on June 9, 1936 the daughter of the late Dr. John Andrew Casey and Florence Buckley Casey.
Carol was raised in the Forty Acres section of Wilmington and is a graduate of Ursuline Academy. She also attended Mount Saint Agnes College in Baltimore, MD. Carol was a homemaker, devoting her life to family. She and her late husband, Jack, enjoyed many years of traveling and later in life spent winter months in Cocoa Beach, FL. Carol was a member of St. Edmond's Roman Catholic Church and a previous member of St. Ann and Immaculate Heart of Mary Parishes.
She was happy to call Rehoboth Beach her year-round home for nearly 40 years, spending time with family and friends on the beach and finding serenity and friendship through AA.
Carol is survived by her sons John F. "Jack" Hyde III and James C. Hyde, her daughters M. Virginia Hyde and Carolyn A. Hyde, her grandchildren J. Andrew Braswell, Sarah Hyde, Eliza Hyde, Elizabeth Hyde, and John Hyde and her great-grandson John H. "Jack" Braswell. She is also survived by her daughters-in-law Denise DeAngelis Hyde and Whitney Zoller Hyde and her grandson's wife, Tina Braswell. Carol was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, John F. Hyde, in 2010, and by her granddaughter, Carolyn Casey Hyde.
Due to pandemic restrictions funeral arrangements were modified. A graveside service and burial were held at Epworth Methodist Cemetery, Rehoboth Beach, DE.
Memorial donations in Carol's name may be made to Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 327, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Online condolences for the family can be submitted at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com