|
|
Carol Jean Fries Raymond
Little River, SC - Carol Jean Fries Raymond, 75, passed away peacefully on Tues., March 26, 2019 after a lengthy illness. The daughter of Harry and Claire Fries, Carol Jean grew up in Centreville, DE and graduated from A.I.du-Pont H.S. in 1961. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Ken Raymond, brothers Robert and David Fries, and daughter Lynne Hill. She is survived by a son, Stephen Bried. A private memorial and interment was held at Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Cemetery. For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019