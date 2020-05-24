Carol K. Lilly
New Castle -
Carol K. Lilly, age 80, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
To view full obituary and leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020.