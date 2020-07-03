1/1
Carol King
Carol King

Elkton, MD - Carol Anne King, age 82, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

She was born in Newburgh, NY.

Carol was a devoted wife and mother who cherished her family. Carol was by far the best cook, gardener, hugger, mother, wife and me-mom. She loved Elvis, gardening and flowers.

Carol is survived by her husband of 61 years: William R. King; children: William E. King (Kathie) and Susan; four grandchildren: Samantha, Taylor, Gavin and Kyle; brother: James (Kathy); and sisters: Lorelei and Judy (Don).

All arrangements are private. A celebration of life to be held at a later date.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
