Carol King
Elkton, MD - Carol Anne King, age 82, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
She was born in Newburgh, NY.
Carol was a devoted wife and mother who cherished her family. Carol was by far the best cook, gardener, hugger, mother, wife and me-mom. She loved Elvis, gardening and flowers.
Carol is survived by her husband of 61 years: William R. King; children: William E. King (Kathie) and Susan; four grandchildren: Samantha, Taylor, Gavin and Kyle; brother: James (Kathy); and sisters: Lorelei and Judy (Don).
All arrangements are private. A celebration of life to be held at a later date.
