Carol L. Leach
Newark - Carol L. Leach, age 75, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carol's memory to the , 399 Market Street, Ste. 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019