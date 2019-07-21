Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:30 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
Carol L. Leach


1944 - 2019
Carol L. Leach Obituary
Carol L. Leach

Newark - Carol L. Leach, age 75, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carol's memory to the , 399 Market Street, Ste. 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019
