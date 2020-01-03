Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Interment
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Bear, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Hinderer-McClellan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Lee Hinderer-McClellan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Lee Hinderer-McClellan Obituary
Carol Lee Hinderer-McClellan

Middletown - Carol Lee Hinderer-McClellan, age 75, of Middletown, DE, daughter of the late Albert and Thelma Barnett, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Friday, January 3, 2020. Carol was a loving wife, mom, and mom-mom who will also be remembered for her excellent cooking skills. She was the past president of the American Legion Ladies' Auxillary at the State level. Carol enjoyed seek-a-word puzzles and vacationing at Cape May, NJ and Pots Net, DE. She will be dearly missed.

Carol is survived by her husband, George McClellan; children: Dominick Hinderer (Terri), Melissa Chionchio (Michael), Beth Vega (Michael), and Shawn McClellan (Sandy); 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Hinderer; and siblings: Henry Barnett, John Barnett, and Mary Roland.

Interment services will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 10 AM at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Kidney Foundation, 325 Chestnut St. Ste. 725, Philadelphia, PA 19106. The family would like to thank the staff of Broadmeadow Rehabilitation Center and St. Francis Life Center for the excellent care given to Carol and her family. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -