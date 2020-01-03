|
Carol Lee Hinderer-McClellan
Middletown - Carol Lee Hinderer-McClellan, age 75, of Middletown, DE, daughter of the late Albert and Thelma Barnett, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Friday, January 3, 2020. Carol was a loving wife, mom, and mom-mom who will also be remembered for her excellent cooking skills. She was the past president of the American Legion Ladies' Auxillary at the State level. Carol enjoyed seek-a-word puzzles and vacationing at Cape May, NJ and Pots Net, DE. She will be dearly missed.
Carol is survived by her husband, George McClellan; children: Dominick Hinderer (Terri), Melissa Chionchio (Michael), Beth Vega (Michael), and Shawn McClellan (Sandy); 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Hinderer; and siblings: Henry Barnett, John Barnett, and Mary Roland.
Interment services will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 10 AM at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Kidney Foundation, 325 Chestnut St. Ste. 725, Philadelphia, PA 19106. The family would like to thank the staff of Broadmeadow Rehabilitation Center and St. Francis Life Center for the excellent care given to Carol and her family. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
