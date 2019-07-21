Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Committal
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Silverbrook Cemetery,
3300 Lancaster Ave
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Wivel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Lee Wivel


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Lee Wivel Obituary
Carol Lee Wivel

Wilmington - Carol Lee Wivel, age 69, of Wilmington, DE passed away on July 18, 2019. Carol is survived by her son, Gregory L. Wivel Jr.; her brother, Henry C. Lassiter Jr.; her sisters: Barbara Stepp, Sandra Galey (Duane), Sharon McCombs, and Linda Lassiter; and her large extended family and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Jean Lassiter, and her sister, Karen Lassiter.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside committal service on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10 AM at Silverbrook Cemetery, 3300 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington, DE 19805. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now