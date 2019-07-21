|
|
Carol Lee Wivel
Wilmington - Carol Lee Wivel, age 69, of Wilmington, DE passed away on July 18, 2019. Carol is survived by her son, Gregory L. Wivel Jr.; her brother, Henry C. Lassiter Jr.; her sisters: Barbara Stepp, Sandra Galey (Duane), Sharon McCombs, and Linda Lassiter; and her large extended family and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Jean Lassiter, and her sister, Karen Lassiter.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside committal service on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10 AM at Silverbrook Cemetery, 3300 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington, DE 19805. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019