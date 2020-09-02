1/1
Carol Marie (Meadows) Sarowatz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Marie (Meadows) Sarowatz

Carol passed away on August 12, 2020 at 12:13 am at the Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona from complications resulting from COVID 19. Carol was 70 years young.

Carol was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware and graduated from HOC Conrad High School in Richardson Park/EImhurst.

Carol is survived by her husband and best friend Tony Sarowatz of Apache

Junction, AZ, her brother Jerry Meadows of Gilroy, California, her sister Jill Knight of Mundelein, Illinois, daughter Karen Sims of Philadelphia and Cheryl Chouman of Mountain House, Ca.

Carol had 4 granddaughters, 3 grandsons and 1 Great Grandson, 5 nieces, 5 grand nieces, 5 nephews and 4 grand nephews. She will be missed by one and all.

Rest in peace as you join your parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters in the great beyond. May God bless and keep you in his arms forever more,

There will not be a funeral service and Carol's ashes will be spread over Orient Beach in St. Maarten. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved