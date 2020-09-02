Carol Marie (Meadows) Sarowatz



Carol passed away on August 12, 2020 at 12:13 am at the Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona from complications resulting from COVID 19. Carol was 70 years young.



Carol was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware and graduated from HOC Conrad High School in Richardson Park/EImhurst.



Carol is survived by her husband and best friend Tony Sarowatz of Apache



Junction, AZ, her brother Jerry Meadows of Gilroy, California, her sister Jill Knight of Mundelein, Illinois, daughter Karen Sims of Philadelphia and Cheryl Chouman of Mountain House, Ca.



Carol had 4 granddaughters, 3 grandsons and 1 Great Grandson, 5 nieces, 5 grand nieces, 5 nephews and 4 grand nephews. She will be missed by one and all.



Rest in peace as you join your parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters in the great beyond. May God bless and keep you in his arms forever more,



There will not be a funeral service and Carol's ashes will be spread over Orient Beach in St. Maarten. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.









