Carol Martha Hasson

New Castle - Carol Martha Hasson, age 71, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, DE on July 1, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Joseph and Anita Herta Anna (Porwoll) Beaston. Carol was a 1966 graduate of St. Elizabeth's High School. She worked at the DuPont Experimental Station until she left to pursue her true calling of making a loving home for her family.

Carol was a selfless and devoted caregiver to many, including her husband and in-laws. She had a love of the outdoors, especially boating, the beach, camping, and birdwatching. Carol enjoyed cooking and baking and loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Donald Clarence Hasson; and sisters, Elizabeth Beaston and Eileen Noonan. Carol is survived by her children, Daniel E. Hasson, Diana C. Rager (Jason), and David D. Hasson (Courtney); siblings, Kevin Beaston (Elizabeth), Patrick Beaston (Bunnie Pangan), Mary Anne Sawyer, Kathryn Auger (Robert), and Patricia Snow; granddaughter, Miki Aurora Rager; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the Chapel at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment for Carol and her husband will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carol's memory to the Food Bank of Delaware, 14 Garfield Way, Newark, DE 19713.

Published in The News Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
