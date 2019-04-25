|
|
Carol Morris
Townsend - Carol Roberts Morris, 69, of Townsend, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband, three sons and close family members, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 due to injuries she sustained in a car accident.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 27th at Townsend Free Will Baptist Church, 4519 DuPont Pkwy, Townsend, DE 19734. Viewing will be from 10 am - 12pm. Service will begin at 12pm. Interment will be private.
In honor of Carol's two-time cancer survival, memorial contributions may be made to Christiana Care's Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Ogletown-Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19713 or at giving.christianacare.org.
To view full obituary and send online condolences, visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 25, 2019