1/1
Carol Rybicki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Rybicki

Chestertown - Carol Marie Rybicki, 78, of Chestertown, MD died on July 7, 2020 at Christiana Hospital.

She is survived by her daughter, Joy Taylor (Steve) of Millington, MD; a son, John Robert Rybicki of Chestertown, MD; a sister, Lydia Darlene Pratt of Chestertown, MD; and grandchildren Noah and Delaney Taylor, both of Millington, MD.

Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 12 at Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 W. Cypress St. Millington, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at the Kennedyville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kennedyville United Methodist Church or the Humane Society of Kent County. For a complete obituary, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
370 Cypress St
Millington, MD 21651
(410) 928-5311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved