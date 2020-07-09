Carol Rybicki
Chestertown - Carol Marie Rybicki, 78, of Chestertown, MD died on July 7, 2020 at Christiana Hospital.
She is survived by her daughter, Joy Taylor (Steve) of Millington, MD; a son, John Robert Rybicki of Chestertown, MD; a sister, Lydia Darlene Pratt of Chestertown, MD; and grandchildren Noah and Delaney Taylor, both of Millington, MD.
Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 12 at Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 W. Cypress St. Millington, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at the Kennedyville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kennedyville United Methodist Church or the Humane Society of Kent County. For a complete obituary, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
.