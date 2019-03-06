|
|
Carol W. Gares
Newark - On February 27, 2019, Carol W. Gares, 77, died peacefully at home, delivered by her family into the arms of the Lord after a brave 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Carol was born in Bridgeton, NJ, daughter of the late Charles Cherubini and Dorothy (Heller) Ayars.
Carol attended Salem High School, and was a proud technician, machine operator and line leader for many years at Haveg Industries and Stuart Pharmaceuticals. She loved providing for those around her, and always managed an admirable balance of work and family. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, children and grandsons at her Newark home. She was a devoted boater, young equestrian and lifelong animal lover. She was also an accomplished creative artist, caterer and baker, with custom draperies and original oil paintings installed in scores of local homes and businesses.
She leaves behind her devoted husband of 45 years, William B. Gares. She is also survived by, and will be deeply missed by her daughter Sheri Woodruff and daughter-in-law Linda Wastack (both of New Hope, PA), her son William B. Gares II and daughter-in-law Lynanne (McGee) Gares, as well as two beloved grandsons Justin and Kyle Gares (all of Bear, DE), and siblings Pauline Saul, Mona Bonham, Jacquelyn "Bobin" (Ayars) Cordrey, Barbara (Ayars) Calvert and Russel Ayars. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. Carol was predeceased by her siblings Robert "Rick" Ayars and Dorothy Jean (Ayars) Masilotti. She is also predeceased by many cherished pets over the years, all of whom will be lined up together at the Rainbow Bridge to greet her with open arms.
A memorial service in honor of Carol will be held on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Beeson Funeral Home, 2053 Pulaski Highway, Newark DE 19702 where friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, Carol has requested donations to the Animal Alliance of NJ, P.O. Box 1285, Belle Mead NJ 08502. www.animalalliancenj.org
To offer online condolences, please visit beesonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019