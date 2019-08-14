|
Carol Williams
New Castle - Carol Williams, age 67, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Born in Chester, PA on August 6, 1952, she was one of eight children to the late Mary and Philip Cullin II. Carol worked for Discover Card Services for many years.
Carol was an amazing mom, mommom, g-mom, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Her family was the most important thing to her, and she was selfless in her care for her loved ones. In her young adult life, Carol was very active in civic affairs, once serving as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention, representing Delaware, and she worked on many local and national campaigns. She was always an advocate for the less fortunate, the environment and world matters, and on several occasions exercised her right to 'freedom of speech' by participating in marches in Washington, D.C. and New York City. She was also very active in her children and grandchildren's sporting events; and was a Suburban little league softball coach for several years. She loved getting lost in a book, spending summer days at the Jersey Shore, and binge watching her favorite shows. She was an avid Phillies fan and watched and cheered for them always. One of her happiest moments was the Phillies winning the World Series. In Carol's words, she wanted to be remembered this way: "I am lucky, giving and blessed. I am blessed for having my family. I am grateful. I am a Phillies Fan." Carol was as equally warm as she was strong. She radiated a beautiful glow of life to everyone she met. She was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her 3 extended siblings, Helen, Steve and MaryJane DiNicola. She has five children, Kelly, Stephanie, Bunnie, Kristin and David; 5 siblings, Kathy, Phil, George, Beth and Jim Cullin; sixteen grandchildren, Noelle, Gabrielle, Maria, Grace, Karlie, Stevie, Patrick, Luke, Kevy, Mary, Timmy, Francis, Evie, Elizabeth, Leah, David; and one great grandson, Julian.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 345 Bear Christiana Road, Bear, DE. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carol's memory to any cancer research foundation of your choice.
