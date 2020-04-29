|
Carole A. Chinman
(04-20-1930 to 04-09-2020)
Carole Ann Chinman passed away on April 9th at the Center for Extended Care in Amherst MA. She was 11 days short of her 90th birthday. She was deeply loved and will be forever remembered by her husband Richard and children Rich, Susan, and Michael and their partners, along with her grandchildren Nicholas, Jonah, Lisa, Lauren, Sam, Peter, Miranda, Christopher, and Emma. Carole is also survived by three great grandchildren Zachary, Jude and Addie.
Carole was born in NYC, NY in 1930 to the late Simon Kutner and Marian (Loesser) Kutner. She grew up in Forest Hills, NY, where in high school she met her future husband and love of her life, Richard A. Chinman. Sr. They married in 1950 and for the next 70 years lived together in many different states and countries, including Pennsylvania, Delaware, Massachusetts, and Switzerland. While juggling college and an infant, Carole obtained her BA degree in 1951 from Cornell University in its Industrial and Labor Relations School.
Carole and Richard travelled extensively throughout the world and she embraced the cultures, foods, sights and sounds of whatever country she visited. She became fluent in French and could converse in Mandarin Chinese. It was while travelling that she developed the idea of a unique and efficient way of packing. This idea led her to founding her own business and to license, manufacture and market in the travel industry. Her "SmartPack" is patented under U.S. Patents and Copyrights.
Carole treasured her time with family. In the 1970's, summer vacations were at the Jersey Shore and for decades later, in Truro, MA on Cape Cod.
Carole had a beautiful smile which often erupted into rapturous laughter. She had opinions on many subjects but was not opinionated. She was an avid reader and enjoyed many art forms, particularly music, from classic to country, concerts at Boston Symphony Hall, ballet and film. She enjoyed baking and her lemon meringue pie, apple crisp and oatmeal cake desserts were famous in the family. Carole was a member of the Unitarian-Universalist Society and an active member of First Church Boston where she participated on many committees.
A memorial service will be held when such a gathering can safely take place.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020