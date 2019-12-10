|
Carole D. Anderson
Middletown - Carole D. Anderson, age 86, of Middletown, DE, or as she called it Australia, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Born in Baltimore, MD, Carole was the daughter of the late George and Cottie (Nicely) Clayton. Carole was a proud graduate of Wilmington High School, Class of 1950. Carole retired in 2000 from Discover Card. Prior to Discover Card, she was employed at Aletheia School. Carole was a member of Newark Church of Christ. Her husband, Howard R. (Andy) Anderson, predeceased her in 1977. She is also predeceased by her brothers, Harrison and George Clayton; and sisters, Ann Drake and Mitzi Clayton.
Carole will be dearly missed by her daughters, Amy Whetham (Tom) of Wilmington and Georgia Ritter (Dan) of Middletown; grandchildren, Andrew, Dean, Eric, Cade and Clayton; great grandchildren, Evie, Belle and Wyatt; a son and his family; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to visitation on Friday, December 13th after 5 PM at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington where funeral services will begin at 7 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to DFRC, 640 Plaza Drive, Newark DE 19702 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.JDRF.org. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019