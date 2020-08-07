1/1
Carole J. (Duphily) Varisco
1937 - 2020
Carole J. (Duphily) Varisco

Middletown - Carole J. (Duphily) Varisco, age 82, of Middletown, DE, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, DE on December 19, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Ernest E. and Elizabeth F. (Mangold) Duphily. Carole worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for Biddle Towing in Dover for 18 years, retiring in the '90's. Following her retirement, she worked for her sister, Janet, making donuts at Cowtown and in Baltimore. Carole enjoyed coin collecting, flower gardening and traveling, especially to Sanibel Island in Florida, where she enjoyed collecting shells with her daughter. She loved helping her children and was a favorite aunt to her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Carole was preceded in death by her brothers, Ernest F. Duphily and Gerald P. Duphily. She is survived by her husband, Samuel R. Varisco; children, Robert A. Varisco and Carla M. Varisco Williams (Lee); grandchildren, Zooey L. Varisco and Harlow Frost; sister, Janet L. Hollett; several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 12 noon on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carole's memory to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-378-0300




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
AUG
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-0300
