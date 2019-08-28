|
Carole Weiss Robichaud
Wilmington - Carole Weiss Robichaud age 73 of Wilmington, DE formerly of Lansford, PA, passed away on August 25, 2019. Carole was a graduate of Lansford High School and Goldey Beacom College. After graduating from college Carole worked for many years for the New Castle County Economic Development Corporation. At NCCEDCO, Carole's focus was on providing business opportunities for minority and women owned businesses in New Castle County. Through her deep faith in Jesus, Carole tried to provide opportunities for those in need. Carole was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Emma Weiss, her brother Charles William and her beloved sister Christine Obara. Carole is survived by her two sons, Richard Charles (Colleen) and David Edwin (Carrie); her three grandchildren, Johnny, Dylan and Calley; her nephew Frank Obara, her niece Elizabeth Piedramartel and their families. Graveside services will be held at Sky View Memorial Park, Hometown, PA at Noon on Saturday, August 31. Donations may be made to: The American Brain Tumor Association www.abta.org
Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 28, 2019