Carole Zebley
Wilmington - Carole Zebley 77, of Wilmington passed away surrounded by her loving family on February 12. Carole loved coming to the beach especially going out for crabs. Carole worked for years for Happy Harrys Pharmacy. Along with her parents Dallas and Theresa Zebley, Carole was pre-deceased by her brother Bill Zebley and her daughter Carole Lynn Reed. Carole will be dearly missed by her brother, Charles Malewski (Mary Ann) of Lewes, her grandson, Tyler Reed; her granddaughter, Stephanie Reynolds, her loving companion, Dewey (Tom) Hutchins, along with many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and her special friend Roberta Briggs.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020