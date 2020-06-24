Carolina Agostine McPeake
Ellicott City, MD - Carolina Agostine McPeake (91), Ellicott City, MD, formerly of Georgetown, DE, and Welch, WV, passed away June 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald McPeake, loving mother of Roy Agostine Morgan, Tina Morgan Barnett and Carolyn Morgan Lingo, cherished grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 3. A full obituary can be found at www.slackfuneralhome.com.
Due to the current pandemic all services and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mrs. McPeake's name may be directed to the March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126 (www.marchofdimes.org); the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 (woundedwarriorproject.org); or Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 (www.gilchristcares.org).
Ellicott City, MD - Carolina Agostine McPeake (91), Ellicott City, MD, formerly of Georgetown, DE, and Welch, WV, passed away June 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald McPeake, loving mother of Roy Agostine Morgan, Tina Morgan Barnett and Carolyn Morgan Lingo, cherished grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 3. A full obituary can be found at www.slackfuneralhome.com.
Due to the current pandemic all services and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mrs. McPeake's name may be directed to the March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126 (www.marchofdimes.org); the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 (woundedwarriorproject.org); or Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 (www.gilchristcares.org).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.