Caroline A. (DeAscanis) LuciaNew Castle - Caroline, age 92 of New Castle and S. Bethany passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 28, 2020.Caroline was a lifelong resident of New Castle and one of nine children to the late Guido and Celesta (Sterlicchi) DeAscanis. She was a graduate of St. Peter the Apostle Elementary and High School. Caroline was employed at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Elsmere for 30 years in the dental and maxillofacial surgery department. Caroline was an active member in her community. She was a parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church and a member of both the Blessed Mother Sodality and St. Anthony Society. She volunteered at many Christmas bazaars especially for the Tomboli Table and always donated her crochet afghan blankets. Caroline was also a member of the New Castle Garden Club, there she won awards for her roses.Caroline was most notably known for her sense of fashion. She was a true fashionista and had an impressive collection of hats for every occasion. She thrived in social settings. Caroline enjoyed throwing parties at her home and being a vibrant entertainer. Caroline had a passion for cooking. She had a natural talent for preparing authentic Italian meals and she shared her skills with all the younger generations of her family. She had many specialties, but she was best known for her homemade salad dressing at all the St. Peter Italian dinners. She was also a skilled crocheter. For every new addition to her family she crocheted a new baby blanket, which are gifts that will be cherished for generations.Caroline was preceded in death by her dear husband, Francis Joseph Lucia, Jr; her brothers, Francesco "Chick" DeAscanis, Galileo "Leon" DeAscanis, and Amadeo "Emmett" DeAscanis; and her in laws, William O. Lynch, Barbara Antonio DeAscanis, Theresa and Joseph Pennell, Doris and Joseph Maloney, and Catherine "Kitty" LaFazia.She will be dearly missed by her children, Sharon Lucia McCauley (James Michael) and Francis Joseph Lucia III (Dianne); her grandchildren, Jonathan Michael McCauley (Kaitlyn), Katharine Lucia McCauley, Isabella Renee Lucia, Francis Joseph Lucia IV, and Marco Louis Lucia; and her great grandson, Noah Jon McCauley. Caroline is also survived by her siblings, Eleanor Garniewski (John), Guido "Pete" DeAscanis (Pauline), Dorothy Lynch, Rose Marie Blakely (Robert) and Joseph DeAscanis; her in-laws, Catherine "Connie" DeAscanis, Patricia DeAscanis, Gale DeAscanis, and Robert LaFazia; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 2 from 10:00am - 11:00am at Krienen Funeral Home, 101 W. 6th St., New Castle, DE 19720. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 2 at 11:30am at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, 5th and Harmony Sts. With COVID restrictions still in place, please be mindful of your attendance at Mass. Burial will take place immediately following mass at the adjoining church cemetery.302-328-9300