Caroline S. Urian
Newark - Caroline Urian (Stens), 67, of Newark, DE, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. Caroline was born in New Jersey and graduated from Gateway High School in 1970. She went on to receive a nursing degree from the University of Delaware and had a long nursing career with Christiana Hospital. She raised two sons, Kevin and Steven.
Caroline was preceded in death by her father, Eugene. She is survived by her mother, Mary; brother, John (Vickie); stepbrother, Eugene; sons, Kevin (Karen) and Steven (Janice); nieces, Samantha (Jared) and Ashley; and granddaughter, Evelyn.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 2 pm at the Salem United Methodist Church, 469 Salem Church Rd., Newark, DE 19702. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the church. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019