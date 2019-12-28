Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
345 Bear-Christiana Road
Bear, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
345 Bear-Christiana Road
Bear, DE
Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Newark - Caroline T. (Banack) Kelley, age 84, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019. Born in Wilmington, she was the daughter of the late Gertrude (Boguska) and Harry Banack. She graduated from St. Elizabeth's High School and retired after working for Happy Harry's as an administrative assistant. Caroline's simple joys in life included eating crabs, drinking Coor's Light, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Caroline was predeceased by her sisters, May, Helen, and Stella; her brothers, Harry and Stanley; her daughter, Loretta Kelley; and her husband, Robert Kelley, Jr.

Caroline is survived by her children, Robert Kelley, III and his wife Patty of Bear, DE, Gary Kelley of Milford, DE, and Laura Kelley of Bear, DE; her granddaughter, Grace Kelley; her sister-in-law, Patricia Manlove and her husband, Smokey; her brother-in-law, Arthur Kelley and his wife, Tilcia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday January 2, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., with a visitation from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 345 Bear-Christiana Road Bear, DE 19701. Burial will be held on Friday January 3, 2020 at 2 P.M. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 92 Reads Way #205 New Castle, DE 19720. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
