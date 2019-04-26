|
Carolyn A. "Cece" Carroll
Wilmington - Carolyn departed this life on April 23, 2019 at her residence. Cece was born on September 20, 1955 in Wilmington, DE to Calvin D. Carroll and Ruth Carroll.
Carolyn leaves to cherish her precious memories; (Daughter) Dr. Cherita M. Carroll, (Son) Jesse J. Carroll, (Mother) Ruth Carroll, (Sister) Sandra Watson, (Brother in Law) James Watson, (Granddaughters) Dennasia M Carroll-Livingston and Addison M. Carroll, (Close Friends) Tracey, Tina, and Mitchell, (God Daughter) Jazmn Flowers-Thomas and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside Service will take place on April 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Gracelawn Memorial Park 2220 DuPont Hwy New Castle, DE 19720 followed by Repast at Shiloh Baptist Church 215 W. 23rd St Wilmington, DE. 19802.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019