Services
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park
2220 DuPont Hwy
New Castle, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn A. "Cece" Carroll


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn A. "Cece" Carroll Obituary
Carolyn departed this life on April 23, 2019 at her residence. Cece was born on September 20, 1955 in Wilmington, DE to Calvin D. Carroll and Ruth Carroll.
Carolyn leaves to cherish her precious memories; (Daughter) Dr. Cherita M. Carroll, (Son) Jesse J. Carroll, (Mother) Ruth Carroll, (Sister) Sandra Watson, (Brother in Law) James Watson, (Granddaughters) Dennasia M Carroll-Livingston and Addison M. Carroll, (Close Friends) Tracey, Tina, and Mitchell, (God Daughter) Jazmn Flowers-Thomas and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside Service will take place on April 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Gracelawn Memorial Park 2220 DuPont Hwy New Castle, DE 19720 followed by Repast at Shiloh Baptist Church 215 W. 23rd St Wilmington, DE. 19802.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now