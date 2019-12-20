|
|
Carolyn A. Gloyd
Wilmington - Carolyn "Carol" A. Gloyd, 88 of Wilmington passed away on December 17, 2019 at the Regal Heights Nursing Home.
Carol was born in Union, NJ the daughter of the late Margaret (Leisentritt) and Arthur Ossner. She was a homemaker, a member of the St. Mary of the Assumption SAGES and a former member of Carrcroft Elementary PTA. Her husband, C. Allison "Al" Gloyd, Jr. passed away in 1999.
Carol will be dearly missed by her children and her extended family, Christine A. and Terrence Palmer, Charles A. Gloyd, III and Terri, Caryn A. Gloyd and John Slagowski and Carolyn A. and Robert Tolland; her 6 grandchildren; her 4 great-grandchildren and her sister-in-law, Maryanne Ossner and brother in law, Robert "Bob" Gloyd and many cousins and nieces and nephews.
Carol enjoyed her neighborhood friends, shopping and collecting antiques and dolls, gathering for meals with friends and family, and sharing treasures with everyone.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin. Friends may call at the Church after 10 AM. Burial will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compassionate Care c/o Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2019