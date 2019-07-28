|
Carolyn A. Miller
Wilmington - Carolyn A. Miller, 94, passed away peacefully at the Home of the Good Shepherd in South Glens Falls, NY on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Born November 10, 1924 in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Wilda Hodgkins.
Carolyn grew up in Yeadon, PA and graduated from Yeadon HS. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Pennsylvania. Carolyn married Herbert C. Miller from Pittsburgh in 1946 and they eventually settled in Wilmington, DE. They enjoyed 66 years together until Herb's passing in 2013. While raising her four children, she received her Master's Degree in Special Education from the University of Delaware. Carolyn was an accomplished classical pianist and would always give an impromptu concert for anyone who asked. She was a special education teacher at Mount Pleasant Jr. HS and taught piano at the Wilmington School of Music.
Carolyn enjoyed the years after Herb retired as they divided their time between Maine, South Carolina and Wilmington. They enjoyed travelling and took several trips to Europe by way of the Queen Elizabeth II. Carolyn was an avid bridge and Scrabble player. She rarely missed an episode of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune and always amazed friends and family with her knowledge.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Carolyn is survived by her children, Creighton H. Miller of Nashville TN, Ruth A. Driscoll (Stephen) of Queensbury NY, Randall R. Miller (Peggy) of Newark DE and Susan C. Heffner (George) of Orwigsburg PA; her grandchildren, Kevin (Katie), Colin, Brittany (Tyler), Kaitlyn (Graham), Danielle (RJ), Kristina and Emily; and several great-grandchildren.
Carolyn's family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the Home of the Good Shepherd and Hudson Headwaters Health Network.
A private burial will be held at the Lower Brandywine Cemetery, Wilmington.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Cecelia's Church, 3802 Main Street, Warrensburg NY 12885.
Published in The News Journal on July 28, 2019