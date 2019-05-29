Services
Carolyn D. Shearon
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
454 Bow Street
Elkton, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
454 Bow Street
Elkton, MD
View Map
Carolyn D. Shearon

Elkton, MD - Carolyn Diane Shearon, age 78, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Jacksonville, FL, on June 8, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Ione Pecot Coley.

Mrs. Shearon previously worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Florida, and after starting her family, was devoted to her faith and to her family. Mrs. Shearon was a volunteer for many years with the Cecil County Pregnancy Center, Elkton. She enjoyed gardening and reading, and was a member of the Cecil County Garden Club and Red Hat Society.

Survivors include her children, Michael Shearon, Jr. (Denise), Odessa, DE, Mark Shearon (Heidi), Middletown, DE, Eric Shearon (Christine), Garnet Valley, PA, Celeste Donoghue (Mike), Westminster, MD, Jeanine Mauchin (Scott), Hockessin, DE, and Diane Wikel (Geoff), Leesburg, VA; 18 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ralph Coley (Susi), Scituate, MA.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shearon was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Michael H. Shearon, Sr., on May 17, 2019; sister, Janice Graves; and brother-in-law, Barry Graves.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation in the church chapel from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cecil County Pregnancy Center, or to Delaware Hospice, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal on May 29, 2019
