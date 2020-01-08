|
Carolyn Denning Calvin
Wilmington - Carolyn Denning Calvin, age 92, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Chadds Ford, PA, passed away at home on January 4, 2020.
She was a Tower Hill High School graduate and studied music in college. Carolyn worked for the Furniture Exchange, the Yarn Patch and was the owner of the Pennyfeather Shop. Carolyn was also the past president of the Junior League.
She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Calvin and son, Edward Rice. She is survived by her sons, Michael Rice of Wilmington and Matthew Rice of Orlando, FL.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Monday January 13, 2020 at the Chandler Funeral Home, 7230 Lancaster Pike in Hockessin. Friends and family may visit at the funeral home from 11 am to noon. Interment will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020