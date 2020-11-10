Carolyn Dowds
Wilmington,DE - Carolyn Schneider Dowds, 93, of Wilmington, DE passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at 1:15 AM, Friday November 6, 2020.
She was born to Frances Sellers Schneider and Julius Mayer Schneider in 1927 in Wilmington, DE. She attended Friends School from 1934 until graduation in 1945. Upon graduation, she attended Bates College in Lewiston, ME until 1947.
Connie, as she was known, loved her family and her church, Cedars Church of Christ (now Greenbank Church of Christ). She enjoyed travel, live theater, tennis, dancing, swimming, and playing Duplicate Bridge.
Carolyn married Charles Robert Hearn Jr. in December of 1947 and divorced in 1960. She married Robert Barnard Dowds in April of 1967 and remained together until his passing in November 1994. She was also predeceased by her son, Charles Robert Hearn III.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Sharon Hearn Mattis (Douglas George Mattis). She also leaves four grandchildren: Carrie Lynn Mattis of Alameda, CA, Melissa Mattis Barker of Livermore, CA, Kimberly Mattis Cota (Phillip Cota) of N. Charlestown, SC, and Douglas George Mattis Jr. of Oceanside, CA; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, all memorial contributions should be made out to Wilmington Friends School at 101 School Rd Wilmington, DE 19803 and Greenbank Church of Christ at 511 Greenbank Rd Wilmington, DE 19808.
Services will be private.
.