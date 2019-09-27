|
|
Carolyn E. Bennett
Wilmington - Carolyn Elizabeth Bennett passed into her Father's loving arms on September 23'rd, 2019 at the age of 88 after a brief illness. She is survived by her children Sharon Harrison, David/ Linda, Sandra Hazzard, Dan/Jessica, and Sheryl/Ron Parisan. She was also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Carolyn was born on April 29 1931 to James and Mayme Forrest in Wilmington Delaware. She graduated from P.S. Dupont High School in 1949. She married Earl R. Bennett in 1950 and settled in the Wilmington area in 1958.
Carolyn was a dedicated home-maker but also worked part time at locations such as Arthur's and DuPont. She and Earl fellowshipped primarily between Immanuel and Faith Baptist churches of Wilmington as well as Ogletown Baptist in her later years. Her memory will be cherished for her love of her family.
A going home celebration will be held at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, located at 3710 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington, DE, 19808 on Tuesday, October 1'st with a viewing service from 10:00 to 11:00 and funeral service following. Interment will be at the Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery located at 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701. See the McCrery and Harra web site at www.mccreryandharra.com for further details.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019