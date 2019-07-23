|
Carolyn Furca Kleinpeter
Pensacola, FL - Carolyn Furca Kleinpeter died on July 20, 2019 after battling mesothelioma for 16 months. She was 75 years old, a native of Hammond, LA, a resident of Pensacola, FL, and lived for over 35 years in Chadds Ford, PA where for 25 years she operated Estate, Tag and Consignment Sales Inc. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Wilmington, DE, and for many years led the Antiques and Collectibles section at the church's annual Bazaar to benefit various missions of the church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and a brother. Carolyn is survived by Joseph, her husband of nearly 54 years, three children and six grandchildren, three sisters and a brother.
In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to The Carolyn Furca Kleinpeter Scholarship, Southeastern Louisiana University Foundation, SLU 10703, Hammond, LA 70402.
Funeral services will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1502 W. 13th St. Wilmington, DE on Thursday, July 25 starting at 1:30 PM. She will be buried at a later date in the Arcola-Roseland Cemetery in Louisiana, pending construction of a mausoleum for her and Joe.
