Carolyn G. Jackson
Smyrna, DE - Born April. 27, 1926 in Summit Bridge, DE., departed this life June 17, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd, Dover, DE. Public viewing will be held 9 - 11 a.m. with formal Homegoing service to follow. In the interest of public health, admittance to service is limited to invitation only. Interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Smyrna, DE.
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 526-4662
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.