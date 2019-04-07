Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Newark - Carolyn E. Hamilton, age 80, of Newark, DE, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. Carolyn is survived by 6 children, 15 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Carolyn's life at 11 AM. Burial will be private. For expanded obituary, directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
