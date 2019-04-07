|
|
Carolyn Hamilton
Newark - Carolyn E. Hamilton, age 80, of Newark, DE, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. Carolyn is survived by 6 children, 15 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Carolyn's life at 11 AM. Burial will be private. For expanded obituary, directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 7, 2019