Carolyn J. Smith
Newark - Carolyn J. Smith, age 83, of Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Born in Wilmington on February 6, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Ralph William and Olive (Murray) Jones. Carolyn graduated from Newark High School in 1955 and attended Goldey-Beacom College. She made her career as an administrative assistant for the former Hercules, Inc. Carolyn was an active member at First Presbyterian Church of Newark.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip B. Smith.
A service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Newark Remembrance Garden, 292 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. Facemasks will be required for all in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carolyn's name to the Hope Dining Room, 300 Marrows Road, Newark, DE 19713.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-368-9500