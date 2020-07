Dr. Carolyn JonesDr. Carolyn Jones, age 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at home. She was born February 16, 1951, in Salisbury, NC to James and Mary (Beatty) McConnaughey. She was the Pastor of Speak the Word Christian Church in DE. And worked in the Chester Upland School District in PA at the time of her passing. Service: Victory Christian Fellowship, 100 Wilton Blvd, New Castle, DE, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 , 11 am Interment Private. www.congofuneralhome.com