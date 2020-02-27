|
|
Carolyn L. Mercadante
Carolyn L. Mercadante, nee Gentili, passed away on February 24, 2020 after a short illness. The daughter of Antonio D. Gentili and Mary E. Gentili (nee Caputo), she was born in Elizabeth, NJ. Carolyn was a long term resident of Claymont, moving there at the age of 6 when her father went back to work with Texaco.
Carolyn attended Holy Savior Elementary, Chester, PA and St Elizabeth's High School, Wilmington DE. Following in the footsteps of her aunts from Bradford, PA, she was self-employed as a beautician for over 50 years.
She is predeceased by her husband, Frank L. Mercadante, her father and mother, Antonio and Mary Gentili, her step-mother, Josephine Gentili, her step-daughter, Michelle Mercadante, and her brother, Dick Rogers of Indian Trail, NC.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Bill Martin Jr. and his wife Taffy McAneny of Elkton MD, her two grandchildren, Bill Martin III and his wife, Brooke of Garnet Valley, PA, and Brendan Martin of Philadelphia. In the last few years, she enjoyed time spent with her great-grandchildren, Liam, Ella, and Charlotte Martin. Also surviving Carolyn is her brother Peter Gentili of Sicklerville NJ, brother Tom Rogers and his wife Elise of Foster City CA., and sisters-in-law, Janis Rogers of Monroe, NC and Jeanne Gentili of Sewell NJ. Carolyn will also be missed by her family throughout the United States as well as her many friends and colleagues. She will be especially missed by her best and very special friend of 60 years, Lorraine West.
Carolyn was a past president of the Claymont Historical Society and well versed in Claymont's history. She conducted many tours of the Robinson House as a docent, explaining Claymont's role in the Revolutionary War. She was a committee member of the Claymont DRAC and board member of the Claymont Renaissance Corp.
Carolyn was very proud of her Italian heritage. She took classes at the University of Delaware Lifelong Learning Center in order to learn the language, and took several trips to Italy to meet her family. She also shared her heritage by preparing great Italian dishes, including the Seven Fishes, with recipes handed down from Grandma Gentili.
Thanks to the staff of Forwood Manor for their excellent care and many kindnesses. Very special thanks to Linda Mastro for her dedicated support and love for our family.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 9:30-10:45AM at Holy Rosary, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. Carolyn worshipped at the St. Francis Capuchin Friary, and in lieu of flowers, would appreciate donations to the Friary located at 1901 Prior Road, Wilmington, DE 19809. Online condolences may be made to (www.paganofuneralhome.com)
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020