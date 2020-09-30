Carolyn Miller May
Wilmington - Carolyn Miller May passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020 at Calvert Manor Center, Rising Sun. MD.
She was born in Laurel Springs, NC to the late Kemp and Flora Taylor Miller. Carolyn was a graduate of Bel Air High School and the University of Maryland School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse and worked in the operating rooms of hospitals in Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Carolyn was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, sewing and needlepoint. She grew up on a farm and loved the outdoors and animals, especially cats.
She was preceded in death by her husband William A. May and her siblings, Marilyn Voelcker, John J Miller, Kemp Miller, Jr., and Douglas Miller. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Karen May and her husband, Robert Moore, her granddaughter, Amy Moore, her grandson Peter Moore, her sister, Patsy Yawger and many nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila. PA 19106. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com