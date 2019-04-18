Services
Gebhart Funeral Homes - New Castle
531 Delaware St
New Castle, DE 19720
302-328-2312
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
New Castle - Carrie Elizabeth (Gilkey) Combs, age 86, of New Castle, DE passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Carrie was born and raised in Old New Castle. She was a 1950 graduate of William Penn High School. She worked in the Information Center at the Delaware Memorial Bridge for 39 years. As a single mother, she also worked at night at the Brandywine Race Track.

Carrie enjoyed gardening, fishing, clamming and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren. She retired early from the bridge to help care for them when they were young. As they grew older, her greatest joy was her weekly visits with them and especially, her great grandchildren. She loved her trips to different grocery stores and she took pride in picking out her family's favorite things for them.

Carrie was the daughter of the late Edward and Anna (Miller) Gilkey. She was preceded in death by 5 sisters and 1 brother. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Bloom; and her grandchildren, William Murphy (Megan), Michael Bloom, Jr. and Alexandra Bloom. She was also blessed with 2 beautiful great grandchildren, Declan and Sloane.

Visitation will take place on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 10:30am to 11:30am at Gebhart Funeral Home, 531 Delaware Street, New Castle, DE 19720, followed by words of remembrance starting at 11:30am. Burial will be in Glebe Cemetery, New Castle, DE.

Published in The News Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
