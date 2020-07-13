Carroll Anna Parsons
Townsend - Carroll Anna Parsons, age 77, of Townsend, DE, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Born in Wilmington, DE, on October 19, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Francis A. and Anna (Dill) Bacon. After graduating from Conrad High School in 1960, Carroll went on to graduate from Beebe School of Nursing in 1963. During her career, she was employed by Delaware Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Hospital and was also a private duty nurse.
Carroll was a devoted member of St. Polycarp Catholic Church in Smyrna, DE. She took pride in caring for her family and she enjoyed cooking, baking, camping and spending time with the friends she made in nursing school.
In addition to her parents, Carroll was preceded in death by her brother, James F. Bacon and her aunt, Marguerite Bacon Lenny. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 56 years, Richard C. Parsons; son, Howard O. Parsons (Sheila); daughter, Lea Ann Coulbourne (Mark); grandchildren, Samantha, Brendan and Tyler Parsons, and Sarah Coulbourne; and nephew, Matthew Bacon.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carroll's memory to the Visiting Nurses Association at Christiana Care; Development Office, 4000 Nexus Drive, Suite W3-300, Wilmington, DE 19803.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-378-0300