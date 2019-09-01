Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 228-2213
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home
1000 North DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home
1000 North DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
View Map
Catharine Jane "Cathi" Lloyd


1944 - 2019
Catharine Jane "Cathi" Lloyd Obituary
Catharine Jane "Cathi" Lloyd

New Castle - Catharine Jane "Cathi" Lloyd, age 75, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Born in Philadelphia, PA on February 9, 1944, she was a daughter of the late George and Catharine (Hemping) Leon, Sr. Cathi worked for the State of Delaware Family Court as a paralegal, retiring after many years.

She was a member of the Police, Fire, Rod and Gun Club in New Castle. In her spare time Cathi enjoyed visits to Delaware Park and shopping. Her fondest memories were time spent with her grandchildren, whom she adored.

In addition to her parents, Cathi was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, William "Butch" Lloyd; brother, George "Lanny" Leon, Jr.; and sister, Jackie Montgomery. She is survived by her children, Shelly Gearhart (Ed) and David Lloyd, both of New Castle; brother, Bill Leon of New Castle; and grandchildren, Scott Williams, Jr., Alyssa Williams, Junior Gearhart and J.T. Gearhart.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A funeral service will be offered at 11 am on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
