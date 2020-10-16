1/1
Catharine T. Whittaker
Greenville, DE - Catharine was born in Rockville Center, Long Island, New York, on September 22, 1933. She graduated from South Side High School, and attended Southern Seminary in Buena Vista, Virginia. Then, she returned to New York City and graduated from the Berkeley School. For the next two and a half years, Catharine was employed as a secretary with the advertising company Young Rubicam.

In 1955, Catharine married Walter Whittaker and moved to Wilmington, Delaware. She worked for the DuPont Company for several years before deciding to raise a family. Catharine enjoyed volunteer activities like being a guide at Winterthur and a member of the Junior Board of Christiana Care. She loved outings with her family and friends on the family boat, Sea Babe. After Walter retired, he and Catharine bought a home in Venice, Florida. Golfing at the Wilmington Country Club, being with her children and grandchildren, and travelling were her favorite things to do.

Catharine is survived by Walter Whittaker, her loving husband of 65 years, her children Pam Matsanka (Harold), Tom Whittaker (Julie), Lauren Armiger, and her grandchildren Brooke and Lindsay Matsanka, Alexandra Levy (Justin), Thomas and Jacqueline Whittaker, and Matthew, Catharine, and Thomas Armiger.

The family would like to thank the Stonegates Health Care directors and nurses for taking such good care of our mother. We appreciate all of their hard work.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association by visiting www.alz.org or to P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
