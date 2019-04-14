|
Catherine Bowen
Elkton, MD - Catherine Bowen slipped away on April 7, 2019 to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, as well as her parents; husband John W. Bowen, Sr.; son John W. Bowen, Jr.; daughter Patricia A. Bowen; sister Anne Saxton; and son-in-law Dan Wagner who predeceased her. She is survived by her daughter Linda Wagner and grandson Dennis.
Services will be held later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to "" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences or read a full obituary, visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019