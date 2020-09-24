Sister Catherine Charles Hendren



Sister Catherine Charles Hendren, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, died peacefully on September 22, 2020, at the age of 82 in the 65th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and the parishioners of St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Glasgow, Delaware. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Catherine Hendren and her brother James Hendren.



Funeral Mass and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur Development Office, P.O. Box 157, Stevenson MD 21153.









