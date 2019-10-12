|
Catherine Crewe Dickerson
Seaford - Cathie passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by family.
Cathie, a 6th generation Washingtonian, was born on June 20, 1952 in Washington, D.C. to Averill Wirgman and William Penn Crewe. She graduated from Winston Churchill High School, Potomac, Maryland, in 1970 and attended Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina. She worked as an administrative assistant and project coordinator at George, Miles and Buhr in Seaford until her retirement in 2017.
She met the love of her life, Donny, during Spring Break in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and soon discovered they attended the same college. They later married and had two daughters, Kitty and Gigi. Cathie was active in community affairs and always supported the City of Seaford and the Seaford School District. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Seaford Historical Society, and Seaford Chamber of Commerce. She was past president of the West Seaford Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association and a Brownie leader. Cathie was a member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and served as Corridor Hostess at Continental Congress, Delaware State Corresponding Secretary, Delaware State Chair for Public Relations, past Regent of the Mary Vining Chapter, and was a member of the Col. David Hall Chapter.
She was predeceased by her father, William P. Crewe. She is survived by her husband of forty-
seven years, Donald F. Dickerson of Seaford; her daughters and sons-in-law, Kathleen and Dennis Schrader of Lewes and Virginia and Timothy Hastings of Seaford; a grandson, Carson C. Hastings of Seaford; her mother, Averill W. Crewe of Seaford; her brother and sister-in-law, William and Sandra Crewe of San Luis Obispo, California; and a nephew and niece-in-law Matthew and Sasha Crewe of Buena Park, California.
A graveside service will be officiated by the Rev. Richard Evans on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 1:00p.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery, 514 Third Street, Seaford, Delaware. In lieu of flowers and donations it is Cathie's wish that you carry out an act of kindness in her memory. Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel, DE.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019