Catherine "Cass" DeMora
Newark - Catherine R. "Cass" DeMora, age 78, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Sunday, April 7, 2019. Cass was a loving wife and devoted mother and Nana who cherished her family. She loved having the family all together for Sunday dinners, holidays, and game nights. Cass lived life to the fullest and had many interests. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed bowling, making ceramics and watching Murder She Wrote and Perry Mason. Cass was a great dancer who always had music playing in the background. She was a special woman who will be deeply missed.
Cass is survived by her beloved husband of 32 years, Samuel "Sonny" DeMora; children: Joseph McCann (Loran), Francis McCann (Kelly), Phillip McCann (Gina), Samuel DeMora, Jr. (Michelle), Steven DeMora (Cathy), and Shelly DeMora; brother, Sonny Vannello (Peggy); sister, Carmel Watson; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Domenic and Marie Vannello; and sister & brother-in-law, Delores Pauline (Rocco).
A visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Holy Family Church, 15 Gender Rd., Newark, DE 19713 followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019