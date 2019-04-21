Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
15 Gender Rd.
Newark, DE
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
15 Gender Rd.
Newark, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine DeMora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine "Cass" DeMora


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine "Cass" DeMora Obituary
Catherine "Cass" DeMora

Newark - Catherine R. "Cass" DeMora, age 78, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Sunday, April 7, 2019. Cass was a loving wife and devoted mother and Nana who cherished her family. She loved having the family all together for Sunday dinners, holidays, and game nights. Cass lived life to the fullest and had many interests. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed bowling, making ceramics and watching Murder She Wrote and Perry Mason. Cass was a great dancer who always had music playing in the background. She was a special woman who will be deeply missed.

Cass is survived by her beloved husband of 32 years, Samuel "Sonny" DeMora; children: Joseph McCann (Loran), Francis McCann (Kelly), Phillip McCann (Gina), Samuel DeMora, Jr. (Michelle), Steven DeMora (Cathy), and Shelly DeMora; brother, Sonny Vannello (Peggy); sister, Carmel Watson; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Domenic and Marie Vannello; and sister & brother-in-law, Delores Pauline (Rocco).

A visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Holy Family Church, 15 Gender Rd., Newark, DE 19713 followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now