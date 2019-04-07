|
Catherine F. Howell
Wilmington, DE - Catherine F. (Ferguson) Howell, 98, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
Catherine was born on New Year's Day 1921, the oldest child of the late William and Grace (Toy) Ferguson and was raised in the Henry Clay Village Area of Brecks Mill. A graduate of A.I. duPont High School, she was employed as a data processor with Hercules and retired after 38 years of dedicated service. Following her retirement, she and her husband, Tom, relocated to Angola Beach and enjoyed many years together.
Catherine was an avid and active sports fan. In her high school years, she excelled at basketball and later enjoyed tennis, bowling and golf, which became her favorite. She was very proud to have been a club champion at Hercules Country Club, and was also a member of Sussex Pines Country Club. During her retirement years at Angola, she loved boating, fishing and crabbing.
Her husband, Thomas E. Howell, Sr., passed away on December 1, 1994. She was also predeceased by her siblings, William B. Ferguson, Frances F. Schumacher, Mary F. Baird and Grace F. Hayman.
Catherine is survived by several nieces and nephews, including Cissie Masulli who was her primary caregiver for the past several years. She is also survived by her step children.
Family and friends may visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Monday, April 15 from 10:00-11:00AM. A Catholic funeral service will begin at 11:00AM, followed by interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Catherine may be made to USO Delaware, 500 Purple Heart Way, Dover AFB, DE 19902 (https://delaware.uso.org).
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2019