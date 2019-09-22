|
|
Catherine Fly "Cappy" Hanke
Greenville - Catherine Fly Hanke passed away on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at the age of 102 at Stonegates, Greenville, Delaware.
Cappy was born in Makanda, Illinois on January 2, 1917 to Charles A. Fly and Katherine M. Fly and raised in Lima, Ohio. She attended Denison University and graduated from Ohio Northern. During WWII , Cappy moved to Washington, DC to join the staff of Congressman Jones (R-Ohio) as his Administrative Assistant. There she met her lifelong love, Homer Hanke, and married in 1943. After the war, they relocated to Birmingham, Michigan where their three daughters were born. The family moved to Wilmington in 1951 when Homer joined the Hercules legal department.
An accomplished pianist, businesswoman, and leader in the community, Cappy was most importantly a wife and mother.
Cappy served as President of The Music School of Wilmington and on their board since 1962 and as President of the Delaware Symphony Orchestra. She served professionally as Executive Director of ACES (Americans for the Competitive Enterprise System) - a position for which she received a national award from the Cosmos Club of Washington, DC.for her efforts to introduce Economics education to Delaware high schools. She gave countless hours to the Delaware Art Museum; her garden club; her church as pianist, choir member, and volunteer office assistant; PEO and many other organizations. She loved bridge, golf, and entertaining friends and family.
Cappy will be buried next month with her family in attendance in the Hanke family plot at Woodlawn Cemetery at Colgate University, Hamilton, New York. She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law ( Barbara , Mrs. Stephen Hayes; Susan, Mrs. Philip Warren; and Martha, Mrs. Mark McClellan ) 5 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Her husband, Homer, predeceased her as well as her brother, Charles A. Fly, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Music School of Wilmington, 4101 Washington St., Wilmington 19802
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019