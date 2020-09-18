1/
Catherine G. White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine G. White

New Castle - Catherine G. White, age 92, of New Castle, DE passed away September 16, 2020.

Catherine was born October 26, 1927 in Wilmington, DE. She was the daughter of the late James H. and Blanche C. Golden. For more than 70 years, Catherine lived in the New Castle, DE area. She retired from Bank of Delaware in 1984 after 27 years of service. During the following years, she spent time as a director and volunteer with the Delaware Humane Association, more than 15 years as a tutor with the New Castle Community Progressive Club, and was a member of the New Castle William Penn High School Alumni Association for over 24 years, serving as President for 10 of those years. Catherine was also involved in the rescue of the Alaskan malamute and a member of the Alaskan Malamute Assistance League. For over 40 years, one and two malamutes shared her home.

Catherine is survived by her son, Robert J. White, his wife Carolyn; and her daughter, Helen C. White.

Services and burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alaskan Malamute Assistance League, PO Box 54, Concord, NC 28026.

To offer condolences, please visit:

Gebhartfuneralhomes.com

302.328.2312




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gebhart Funeral Home of New Castle
531 Delaware St
New Castle, DE 19720
302-328-2312
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gebhart Funeral Home of New Castle New Castle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved