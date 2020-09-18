Catherine G. WhiteNew Castle - Catherine G. White, age 92, of New Castle, DE passed away September 16, 2020.Catherine was born October 26, 1927 in Wilmington, DE. She was the daughter of the late James H. and Blanche C. Golden. For more than 70 years, Catherine lived in the New Castle, DE area. She retired from Bank of Delaware in 1984 after 27 years of service. During the following years, she spent time as a director and volunteer with the Delaware Humane Association, more than 15 years as a tutor with the New Castle Community Progressive Club, and was a member of the New Castle William Penn High School Alumni Association for over 24 years, serving as President for 10 of those years. Catherine was also involved in the rescue of the Alaskan malamute and a member of the Alaskan Malamute Assistance League. For over 40 years, one and two malamutes shared her home.Catherine is survived by her son, Robert J. White, his wife Carolyn; and her daughter, Helen C. White.Services and burial will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to the Alaskan Malamute Assistance League, PO Box 54, Concord, NC 28026.To offer condolences, please visit:302.328.2312